Date Taken: 07.04.2025 Date Posted: 07.09.2025 20:49 Photo ID: 9171977 VIRIN: 250705-A-BN614-6687 Resolution: 5265x3510 Size: 9.6 MB Location: MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon [Image 89 of 89], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.