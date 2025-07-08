Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon [Image 83 of 89]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon

    MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittany Primavera 

    The United States Army Band "Pershing's Own"

    The U.S. Army Band “Pershing’s Own” Concert Band and Chorus performs a patriotic concert at George Washington’s Mount Vernon on July 4, 2025. U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Brittany Primavera, Mt. Vernon, Virginia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 20:49
    Photo ID: 9171971
    VIRIN: 250705-A-BN614-1145
    Resolution: 4868x3477
    Size: 10.11 MB
    Location: MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon [Image 89 of 89], by SSG Brittany Primavera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon
    July 4th Concert at Mount Vernon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    chorus
    concert band
    mount vernon
    independence day
    army band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download