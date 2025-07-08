Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JAF and U.S. Army Demonstrate Combined Lethality in Joint Readiness Training Center Debut [Image 7 of 7]

    JAF and U.S. Army Demonstrate Combined Lethality in Joint Readiness Training Center Debut

    FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Capt. Robert Smith 

    U.S. Army Central   

    U.S. Army 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic, relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photos by Staff. Sgt Devon Jones/ U.S. Army Central Command)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 19:18
    Photo ID: 9171819
    VIRIN: 250709-A-IP148-4908
    Resolution: 2048x1294
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: FORT POLK, LOUISIANA, US
    This work, JAF and U.S. Army Demonstrate Combined Lethality in Joint Readiness Training Center Debut [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Robert Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USARCENT
    USCENTCOM

