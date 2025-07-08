JAF and U.S. Army Demonstrate Combined Lethality in Joint Readiness Training Center Debut

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic, relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photos by Staff. Sgt Devon Jones/ U.S. Army Central Command)