U.S., Jordanian Armed Forces hone lethality at JRTC

U.S. Army 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade advisors and Jordanian Armed Forces participate in Joint Readiness Training Center Rotation 25-08. The U.S. and Jordan share an enduring, strategic, relationship rooted in shared interests and security values. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise, along with both offensive and defensive tasks, demonstrating strong interoperability between U.S. and Jordanian maneuver formations. U.S. Army Central remains the partner of choice for land forces throughout the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (Photos by Staff. Sgt Devon Jones/ U.S. Army Central Command)

Fort Polk, La.- Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), in coordination with U.S. Army Central and 3d Security Forces Assistance Brigade (SFAB), conducted integrated training operations with 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, during Joint Readiness Training Center (JRTC) rotation 25-08. The 34th Infantry Division, primarily comprised of Soldiers from the Minnesota and Iowa Army National Guards, constituted the majority of participants in this exercise.



During this rotation, JAF and U.S. Soldiers conducted a live-fire exercise and a force-on-force scenario – a training exercise that simulates both offensive and defensive tasks in a simulated environment.



“It was fantastic seeing these Soldiers come out and utilize the training that was taught during our rotation," said Staff Sgt. Raul Lopez, 3d SFAB combat engineer advisor. "After nine months of working closely with them—training, building the partnership, and strengthening their skills—it was gratifying to see them apply that training during the live-fire exercise."

This JRTC rotation consisted of a JAF infantry company along with their Jordanian Quick Reaction Force (QRF). The Jordanian QRF is similar to the U.S. Army Ranger Regiment in its intended purpose. There were approximately 180 exercise participants, 10 guest observer controller/trainers, and Soldiers of the 3d SFAB.



"One of our primary objectives was to bring the Jordanian forces out of the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) Area of Responsibility and into one of our premier training centers within the United States,” said Col. Charles Canon, U.S. Army Central (USARCENT) Security Cooperations Chief.



“This effort aimed to strengthen the partnership between the JAF, U.S. Army, [and USCENTCOM],” he said, “while also demonstrating the combined lethality and operational capability of both militaries."

This marks the first time JAF has deployed a company-sized element to the JRTC.



“This exercise was one of the mutually agreed-upon actions between the Jordanian Armed Forces and the U.S. military,” said Col. Michael Kovacevic, 3d SFAB commander.



“To prepare, the Jordanians conducted a selection process among all platoons within their QRF,” he said. “Once the participating platoon was identified, they underwent training alongside 3d SFAB advisors in preparation for their rotation at JRTC."



During a visit with participating forces, Lt. Gen. Patrick D. Frank, commanding general, USARCENT, spoke highly of the exercise, underscoring the strength of the partnership between the JAF and the U.S.



“Just a few months ago, this was merely a vision,” he said. “Now we stand together at JRTC—ready to train, fight, and demonstrate the combined lethality of our forces.”