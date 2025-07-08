300-plus people fight through obstacles in 2025 trail run event at Fort McCoy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A scene from the 2025 Down and Dirty Trail Run is shown June 21, 2025, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trail run had more than 300 participants and each participant earned a medal for completing the arduous course. (Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation)