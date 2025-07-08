300-plus people fight through obstacles in 2025 trail run event at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | A scene from the 2025 Down and Dirty Trail Run is shown June 21, 2025, at Whitetail...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | A scene from the 2025 Down and Dirty Trail Run is shown June 21, 2025, at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The trail run had more than 300 participants and each participant earned a medal for completing the arduous course. (Photo by Liz Faber/Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation) see less | View Image Page

Three-hundred and five people braved hot temperatures, muddy obstacles, and more during the 2025 Down and Dirty Trail Run on June 21 at Whitetail Ridge Ski Area at Fort McCoy.



Supervisory Recreation Specialist Alex Karis with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) said this was most people they’ve ever had for the event.



“We had 305 runners,” Karis said. “That is the most runners we have ever had to register for this event! We had 17 obstacles. It took runners roughly 20 minutes to complete the race with the race distance being 1.50 miles.”



Karis said they had great partnerships with sponsors for the event, which in turn helps make it possible. He also thanked the Regional Training Site (RTS)-Maintenance for supporting the event as well.



“RTS-Maintenance also supported the event by providing a miliary vehicle, an MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicle), for the last obstacle,” Karis said. “Despite the extremely high temperatures, patrons thoroughly enjoyed the event. This event was a great success with support from all aspects of DFMWR as well as several volunteers, garrison partners, and sponsors to make this family friendly event a great success.”



DFMWR staff worked many hours to get the mud run course established. Karis said they wanted to get it right.



Participants included adults and children. The cost to participate was $35 for the general public for early registration and $40 for late registration. Military-affiliated patrons saw a $5 reduction on the cost.



In recent years, the trail run has attracted more than 200 participants each year. Karis said he’s glad to see it remain popular and that future trail runs have the same success.



Planning has already started for the 2026 Down and Dirty Trail Run, he said.



