    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2022

    Photo by Francis Trachta 

    Army Medicine History

    On 9 July 1967 the advance party of the 45th Medical Company (Air Ambulance) arrived at Tan Son Nhut Air Base for service in Vietnam.

    Stationed at Long Binh, the 45th provided support for III and IV Corps tactical areas. In addition to evacuating American troops, the 45th also evacuated Korean, Australian, New Zealand and South Vietnamese patients. The 45th participated in the Tet Counteroffensive, the response to the Army of North Vietnam and Viet Cong's assault on Saigon and most of the South Vietnamese provincial capitals and urban centers in February-March 1968. At the end of this campaign the 45th reported twenty-two aircraft damaged and one destroyed. A year later, on 2 October 1969, CW3 Michael Novosel assigned to the 82nd Medical Detachment, 45th Medical Company extracted 29 wounded South Vietnamese soldiers under fire for which he was awarded the Medal of Honor. The 45th was inactivated in Vietnam on 30 March 1971 having evacuated more than 115,831 patients during its three-year tour of duty. MED 2016.22.43

    AMEDD Museum, Joint Base San Antonio, Fort Sam Houston, TX, 09JUL2022 (U.S. Army photo by Francis S. Trachta/Released)

    DUSTOFF
    Vietnam
    Air Ambulance
    Army Medicine
    AMEDD Museum
    MEDEVAC

