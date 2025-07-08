BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250709-N-IX644-1053 (July 9, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, left, and Dr. Michael B. McGinnis, executive director of U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and director of the Navy Medicine Civilian Corps, present Paul McComb with a certificate of appreciation in honor of 15 years of public service during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, July 9. Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)