Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians [Image 6 of 13]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians

    FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery

    250709-N-IX644-1010 (July 9, 2025) FALLS CHURCH, Va. Surgeon General and Chief, U.S. Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery Rear Adm. Darin Via, left, and Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps, present Cmdr. Kristine Lyons with the Meritorious Service Medal during an awards ceremony at Defense Health Headquarters, July 9. Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea and ashore. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 16:43
    Photo ID: 9171522
    VIRIN: 250709-N-IX644-1010
    Resolution: 4545x3246
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: FALLS CHURCH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians
    BUMED Hosts Awards Ceremony Honoring Sailors, Soldiers and Civilians

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    BUMED
    Medical Corps
    Hospital Corps
    Civilian Corps

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download