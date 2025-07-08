Sailor Spotlight: NC2 Franco reenlists with family support

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Counselor Petty Officer Second Class Cassondra Franco reenlists in the Navy July 3, 2025 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida. Cmdr. Jason Revitzer, Executive Officer of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, had the honor of serving as the Reenlisting Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)