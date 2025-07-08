Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sailor Spotlight: NC2 Franco reenlists with family support [Image 2 of 7]

    Sailor Spotlight: NC2 Franco reenlists with family support

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Tyler Grimes 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Navy Counselor Petty Officer Second Class Cassondra Franco reenlists in the Navy July 3, 2025 at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Florida NC2 Franco's sister Chelsi was recognized with a Letter of Appreciation from Cmdr. Jason Revitzer, Executive Officer of Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville, who also had the honor of serving as the Reenlisting Officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Tyler Grimes)

