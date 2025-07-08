Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers with the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, construct a full-scale mock tank at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 2025. The decoy tank was built to support unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators conducting reconnaissance and targeting drills in support of Ukrainian partner forces. The project enhanced training realism while showcasing field innovation and engineering expertise.