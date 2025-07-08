U.S. Soldiers with the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, construct a full-scale mock tank at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 2025. The decoy tank was built to support unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators conducting reconnaissance and targeting drills in support of Ukrainian partner forces. The project enhanced training realism while showcasing field innovation and engineering expertise.
|Date Taken:
|07.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 10:32
|Photo ID:
|9170787
|VIRIN:
|250709-Z-WG460-2948
|Resolution:
|8000x5298
|Size:
|5.03 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.