Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    07.09.2025

    Photo by 1st Lt. Tam Le 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Soldiers with the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine (JMTG-U), Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, construct a full-scale mock tank at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, July 2025. The decoy tank was built to support unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operators conducting reconnaissance and targeting drills in support of Ukrainian partner forces. The project enhanced training realism while showcasing field innovation and engineering expertise.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:32
    Photo ID: 9170787
    VIRIN: 250709-Z-WG460-2948
    Resolution: 8000x5298
    Size: 5.03 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training [Image 2 of 2], by 1LT Tam Le, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training
    Engineers Build Mock Tanks to Support UAV Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Strongertogether
    TraintoWin
    278ACR
    SwordOfFreedom
    PeaceThroughStrength

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download