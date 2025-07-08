Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Wayne Hall 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Pennsylvania National Guard

    Several Pennsylvania Army National Guard warrant officers gathered at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 9 to mark the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps. The birthday observance featured a run, cake-cutting ceremony and a warrant officer professional development session with remarks from The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. The Army WOC traces its roots back to 1918 with the establishment of the Army Mine Planter Service, and today warrant officers serve in 67 occupational specialties across 17 Army branches. According to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren E. Dreher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s command chief warrant officer, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard currently has more warrant officers in its ranks than any other state or territory National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 10:25
    Photo ID: 9170756
    VIRIN: 250709-Z-CQ783-1014
    Resolution: 4224x3032
    Size: 9 MB
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday [Image 14 of 14], by Wayne Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday
    Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Warrant Officer Corps
    107th birthday
    Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy
    The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania
    Army National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download