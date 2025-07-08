Pa. National Guard celebrates Army Warrant Officer Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Several Pennsylvania Army National Guard warrant officers gathered at Fort Indiantown Gap, Pennsylvania, July 9 to mark the 107th birthday of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Corps. The birthday observance featured a run, cake-cutting ceremony and a warrant officer professional development session with remarks from The Adjutant General of Pennsylvania Maj. Gen. John R. Pippy. The Army WOC traces its roots back to 1918 with the establishment of the Army Mine Planter Service, and today warrant officers serve in 67 occupational specialties across 17 Army branches. According to Chief Warrant Officer 5 Darren E. Dreher, Pennsylvania Army National Guard’s command chief warrant officer, the Pennsylvania Army National Guard currently has more warrant officers in its ranks than any other state or territory National Guard. (Pennsylvania National Guard photo by Wayne V. Hall)