    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates Independence Day [Image 3 of 3]

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates Independence Day

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Seaman Gladjimi Balisage 

    Carrier Strike Group 12

    Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) fires flares alongside
    the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a 4th of July celebration, July 4,
    2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group
    Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy
    aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity,
    deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy
    photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:45
    Photo ID: 9170496
    VIRIN: 250704-N-IQ220-2161
    Resolution: 5887x3925
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
