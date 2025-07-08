Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) fires flares alongside
the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a 4th of July celebration, July 4,
2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group
Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy
aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity,
deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy
photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9170496
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-IQ220-2161
|Resolution:
|5887x3925
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates Independence Day [Image 3 of 3], by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.