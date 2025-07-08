USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Celebrates Independence Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) fires flares alongside

the world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a 4th of July celebration, July 4,

2025. Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group

Twelve, incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy

aircraft carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity,

deter adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy

photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)