Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Winston S. Churchill (DDG 81) sails alongside the
world's largest aircraft carrier, USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) during a 4th of July celebration, July 4, 2025.
Gerald R. Ford, a first-in-class nuclear aircraft carrier and deployed flagship of Carrier Strike Group Twelve,
incorporates modern technology, innovative shipbuilding designs, and best practices from legacy aircraft
carriers to increase the U.S. Navy’s capacity to underpin American security and economic prosperity, deter
adversaries, and project power on a global scale through sustained operations at sea. (U.S. Navy photo by
Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gladjimi Balisage)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 08:45
|Photo ID:
|9170486
|VIRIN:
|250704-N-IQ220-2088
|Resolution:
|5920x3947
|Size:
|2.98 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Carrier Strike Group 12 Celebrates the 4th of July [Image 3 of 3], by SN Gladjimi Balisage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.