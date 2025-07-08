Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

    CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PUERTO RICO

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Eric Maldonado 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    The Puerto Rico National Guard’s 191st Regional Support Group (RSG) officially launched its annual training with a welcoming of troops ceremony held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas.

    During the ceremony, Soldiers were addressed by Col. Alfredo Zapata, RSG commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, RSG command sergeant major.

    The leadership emphasized the critical role of each Citizen-Soldier in ensuring the success of the annual training, highlighting themes of security, professionalism, and personal responsibility. The event served as a motivational starting point to reinforce the unit’s mission readiness and operational cohesion

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:25
    Photo ID: 9170470
    VIRIN: 250621-Z-GH656-1006
    Resolution: 4614x3709
    Size: 1.19 MB
    Location: CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony
    191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    annual training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download