191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

The Puerto Rico National Guard’s 191st Regional Support Group (RSG) officially launched its annual training with a welcoming of troops ceremony held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas.



During the ceremony, Soldiers were addressed by Col. Alfredo Zapata, RSG commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, RSG command sergeant major.



The leadership emphasized the critical role of each Citizen-Soldier in ensuring the success of the annual training, highlighting themes of security, professionalism, and personal responsibility. The event served as a motivational starting point to reinforce the unit’s mission readiness and operational cohesion