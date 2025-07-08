The Puerto Rico National Guard’s 191st Regional Support Group (RSG) officially launched its annual training with a welcoming of troops ceremony held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas.
During the ceremony, Soldiers were addressed by Col. Alfredo Zapata, RSG commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, RSG command sergeant major.
The leadership emphasized the critical role of each Citizen-Soldier in ensuring the success of the annual training, highlighting themes of security, professionalism, and personal responsibility. The event served as a motivational starting point to reinforce the unit’s mission readiness and operational cohesion
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 08:25
|Photo ID:
|9170470
|VIRIN:
|250621-Z-GH656-1006
|Resolution:
|4614x3709
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|CAMP SANTIAGO JOINT TRAINING CENTER, SALINAS, PR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SFC Eric Maldonado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.