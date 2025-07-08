191st Regional Support Group Kicks Off Annual Training with Troop Welcome Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Puerto Rico National Guard’s 191st Regional Support Group (RSG) officially launched its annual training with a welcoming of troops ceremony held at Camp Santiago Joint Training Center Theater in Salinas.



During the ceremony, Soldiers were addressed by Brig. Gen. Paul W. Dahlen, Interim Adjutant General of Puerto Rico; Col. Alfredo Zapata, RSG commander; and Command Sgt. Maj. Cruz Ortolaza, RSG command sergeant major.