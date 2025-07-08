Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, July 9, 2025 [Image 25 of 25]

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, July 9, 2025

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Paolo Bovo 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr., incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, receives the colors from Mr. Tommy R. Mize, Installation Management Command Europe Region Director, during U.S. Army Garrison Italy change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy July 9, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Scott W. Horrigan relinquished command to Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr.. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)

    Date Taken: 07.09.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 08:11
    Photo ID: 9170424
    VIRIN: 250709-A-JM436-1201
    Resolution: 7302x4868
    Size: 7.41 MB
    Location: VICENZA, IT
    SkySoldiers
    USAGItaly
    StrongerTogether
    GarrisonItaly
    SETAF-AF
    NATO

