U.S. Army Garrison Italy Change of Command Ceremony, July 9, 2025

U.S. Army Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr., incoming commander of U.S. Army Garrison Italy, speech's with Prefetto of Vicenza Dr. Filippo Romano, right, and Chief of Vicenza Police Dr. Dario Sallustio, center, during U.S. Army Garrison Italy change of command ceremony at Caserma Ederle, Vicenza, Italy July 9, 2025. During the ceremony, Col. Scott W. Horrigan relinquished command to Col. Vaughn D. Strong Jr.. (U.S. Army Photos by Paolo Bovo)