PALS 25: The Versatility of Amphibious Forces Panel

Philippine Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Antonio Mangoroban Jr., right, commander, 3rd Marine Brigade, gives remarks during the Versatility of Amphibious Forces Panel at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)