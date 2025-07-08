Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 25: The Versatility of Amphibious Forces Panel [Image 1 of 4]

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.09.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Moses Lopez Franco 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Australian Army Brig. Gen. Ash Collingburn, left, commander, 1st Australian Division, gives remarks during the Versatility of Amphibious Forces Panel at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)

