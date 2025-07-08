KMC celebrates Freedom and Friendship Fest 2025

Freedom and Friendship Fest attendees enjoy carnival rides at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2025. The two-day festival allows service members and their families to celebrate Independence Day while deepening relationships with Allies, partners, and surrounding Kaiserslautern Military Community members. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)
|07.04.2025
|07.09.2025 03:24
|9170174
|250704-F-EV810-1002
|6048x4024
|12.32 MB
|Location:
|RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
|7
|0
