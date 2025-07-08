KMC celebrates Freedom and Friendship Fest 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is on display during a fireworks show at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2025. The two-day festival was held in celebration of Independence Day and included carnival rides, games, food vendors, live musical entertainment and a fireworks show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)