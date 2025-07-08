Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KMC celebrates Freedom and Friendship Fest 2025 [Image 6 of 7]

    KMC celebrates Freedom and Friendship Fest 2025

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, GERMANY

    07.04.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules is on display during a fireworks show at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 4, 2025. The two-day festival was held in celebration of Independence Day and included carnival rides, games, food vendors, live musical entertainment and a fireworks show. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brenden Beezley)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 03:24
    VIRIN: 250704-F-EV810-1001
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, DE
