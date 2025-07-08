PALS 25: Upholding International Laws and Protecting Sovereignty Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Coast Guard Capt. John Lehto, attaché to the Philippines, Rear Adm. Guillaume Pinget, commander, Armed Forces of French Polynesia, Dr. Michael Malley, senior lecturer, Department of National Security Affairs, and Prof. Jay Batongbacal, director, Institute for Maritime Affairs and Law of the Sea, participate in the Upholding International Laws and Protecting Sovereignty Panel at the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 25, Manila, Philippines, July 9, 2025. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)