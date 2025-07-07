PALS 25: Upholding International Laws and Protecting Sovereignty Panel

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left to right, U.S. Navy Master Chief Petty Officer Charles Ziervogal, command master chief, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and Lt. Gen. James Glynn, commander, MARFORPAC, engage in discussion prior to the Upholding International Laws and Protecting Sovereignty Panel. Through discussions, engagements, and presentations, PALS enhances cooperation, tackles common threats, protects shared resources, and maintains sovereignty in the Indo-Pacific. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 23 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Moses S. Lopez Franco)