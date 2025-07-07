Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force [Image 8 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force

    SHOALWATER BAY, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA

    07.05.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Julain Barrios, a rifleman with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles during a force on force exercise at Shoal Water Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 5, 2025. Marines participated in this training in order to refine their lethality and interoperability against one another. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Barrios is a native of Argentina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.05.2025
    Date Posted: 07.09.2025 01:07
    Photo ID: 9170072
    VIRIN: 250705-M-EC903-2321
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: SHOALWATER BAY, QUEENSLAND, AU
    Hometown: BUENOS AIRES, DISTRITO FEDERAL, AR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force [Image 15 of 15], by LCpl Raul Sotovilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force
    31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Deterrence
    LAV
    Lethality
    INDOPACIFIC
    M27 IAR
    Patrol

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download