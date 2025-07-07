31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Julain Barrios, a rifleman with 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, fires an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifles during a force on force exercise at Shoal Water Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 5, 2025. Marines participated in this training in order to refine their lethality and interoperability against one another. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Barrios is a native of Argentina. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)
|Date Taken:
|07.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.09.2025 01:07
|Photo ID:
|9170072
|VIRIN:
|250705-M-EC903-2321
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|SHOALWATER BAY, QUEENSLAND, AU
|Hometown:
|BUENOS AIRES, DISTRITO FEDERAL, AR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
