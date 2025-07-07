31st MEU | LAR conducts a force on force

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Joshua Hernstead, a machine gunner with Baker Company, Battalion Landing Team 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, sets security with an M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle during a force on force exercise at Shoal Water Bay Training Area, Queensland, Australia, July 3, 2025. Marines participated in this training in order to refine their lethality and interoperability against one another. The 31st MEU is operating aboard ships of the USS America Amphibious Ready Group in the 7th Fleet area of operations, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Hernstead is a native of Florida. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Raul Sotovilla)