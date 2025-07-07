Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang

    DA NANG, VIETNAM

    06.21.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion 

    U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    250621-N-FO280-1004 DA NANG (Jun. 21, 2025) Musician 3rd Class Isabela Stefanyshyn(flute instrumentalist), assigned to the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, performs for children, staff, and volunteers at Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 23:47
    Photo ID: 9170014
    VIRIN: 250621-N-FO280-1004
    Resolution: 4504x2997
    Size: 6.64 MB
    Location: DA NANG, VN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Marcelo Carrion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang
    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang
    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang
    The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Musician
    Navy Band
    7th Fleet Band

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download