250621-N-FO280-1002 DA NANG (Jun. 21, 2025) The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs for children, staff, and volunteers at the Hoa Mai Orphanage in Da Nang, Vietnam. (U.S. Navy photo by Musician 2nd Class Marcelo Carrion)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 23:47
|Photo ID:
|9170012
|VIRIN:
|250621-N-FO280-1002
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|13.24 MB
|Location:
|DA NANG, VN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The U.S. 7th Fleet Band's Shiokaze Winds performs in Da Nang [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Marcelo Carrion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.