Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International

U.S. Air Force Maj. Ryan VanArtsdalen, Air Command and Staff College fellow, and Capt. Melissa VanArtsdalen, Squadron Officer School instructor, pose for a photo with their two children during a change of command ceremony at Joint Base Elemendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 10, 2024. Over 16 years of active duty, Melissa has served as a warrior, healer and leader. (Courtesy photo)