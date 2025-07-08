Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International [Image 3 of 4]

    Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International

    MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nelvis Sera 

    Air University Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa VanArtsdalen, Squadron Officer School instructor, crowned Mrs. Alabama International, waves to the crowd at a Montgomery Biscuits baseball game in Montgomery, Alabama, June 11, 2025. The Mrs. International competition emphasizes community impact and public speaking, with 50% of the score based on interview performance. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 23:28
    Photo ID: 9169970
    VIRIN: 250611-F-CO520-1004
    Resolution: 1329x1861
    Size: 773.67 KB
    Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
    This work, Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air University
    MilitaryFamilies
    MaxwellAFB
    MentalHealthMatters
    GiveHope
    MrsAlabamaInternational

