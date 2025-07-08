U.S. Air Force Capt. Melissa VanArtsdalen, Squadron Officer School instructor, crowned Mrs. Alabama International, waves to the crowd at a Montgomery Biscuits baseball game in Montgomery, Alabama, June 11, 2025. The Mrs. International competition emphasizes community impact and public speaking, with 50% of the score based on interview performance. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|06.11.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 23:28
|Photo ID:
|9169970
|VIRIN:
|250611-F-CO520-1004
|Resolution:
|1329x1861
|Size:
|773.67 KB
|Location:
|MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Stronger than ever: Capt. VanArtsdalen aims to be the first military woman crowned Mrs. International [Image 4 of 4], by A1C Nelvis Sera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.