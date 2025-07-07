TEAM Travis Tuesday: Band of the Golden West

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Band of the Golden West ceremonial band pose for a photo at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 3, 2025. The core mission of the Band of the Golden West is to honor those who serve or served, inspire the next generation and connect the military with communities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kenneth Abbate)