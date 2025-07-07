A spotlight graphic featuring the Band of the Golden West ceremonial band at Travis Air Force Base, California, July 3, 2025. The core mission of the Band of the Golden West is to honor those who serve or served, inspire the next generation and connect the military with communities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Kenneth Abbate)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 19:02
|Photo ID:
|9169712
|VIRIN:
|250703-F-OY799-2001
|Resolution:
|6877x4912
|Size:
|8.89 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, TEAM Travis Tuesday: Band of the Golden West [Image 2 of 2], by Kenneth Abbate, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.