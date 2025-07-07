RS Jacksonville All Hands Training, June 2025

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Recruiting Station Jacksonville, participate in a communications and consultative selling exercise for a monthly RS all hands gathering, June 28, 2025 aboard Naval Station Mayport. The gathering served to disseminate command guidance, recognize top performing recruiters, and foster unity across the recruiting station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Cody Purcell)