RS Jacksonville All Hands Training, June 2025

U.S. Marine Corps Major Matthew C. Weber, commanding officer of Marine Corps Recruiting Station Jacksonville, provides closing remarks for a monthly RS all hands gathering, June 28, 2025 aboard Naval Station Mayport. The gathering served to disseminate command guidance, recognize top performing recruiters, and foster unity across the recruiting station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt Cody Purcell)