U.S. Marines with Recruiting Sub-Station Myrtle Beach, Recruiting Station Columbia, participate in the Carolina Country Music Festival, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 4-7, 2025. The Carolina Country Music Festival was a 4-Day event that consisted of live music and vendor booths. Marines utilized the pull-up bar challenge to engage with event attendees and talk to them about the Marine Corps as a career option. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Clayton Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9169409
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-VS122-2362
|Resolution:
|4032x3024
|Size:
|1.61 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Release Status: Unclassified/Released Release Authority: Gysgt. Jacob Johnson Communication Strategy and Operations Chief 6th Marine Corps District Phone: 727.432.6160 Email: Jacob.Johnson@marines.usmc.mil [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.