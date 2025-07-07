Release Status: Unclassified/Released Release Authority: Gysgt. Jacob Johnson Communication Strategy and Operations Chief 6th Marine Corps District Phone: 727.432.6160 Email: Jacob.Johnson@marines.usmc.mil

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Recruiting Sub-Station Myrtle Beach, Recruiting Station Columbia, participate in the Carolina Country Music Festival, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 4-7, 2025. The Carolina Country Music Festival was a 4-Day event that consisted of live music and vendor booths. Marines utilized the pull-up bar challenge to engage with event attendees and talk to them about the Marine Corps as a career option. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Clayton Baker)