Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RS Columbia attends Carolina Country Music Festival [Image 1 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RS Columbia attends Carolina Country Music Festival

    SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Clayton Baker 

    6th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marines with Recruiting Sub-Station Myrtle Beach, Recruiting Station Columbia, participate in the Carolina Country Music Festival, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 4-7, 2025. The Carolina Country Music Festival was a 4-Day event that consisted of live music and vendor booths. Marines utilized the pull-up bar challenge to engage with event attendees and talk to them about the Marine Corps as a career option. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Clayton Baker)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.04.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:13
    Photo ID: 9169407
    VIRIN: 250604-M-VS122-9070
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 648.72 KB
    Location: SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RS Columbia attends Carolina Country Music Festival [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RS Columbia attends Carolina Country Music Festival
    Release Status: Unclassified/Released Release Authority: Gysgt. Jacob Johnson Communication Strategy and Operations Chief 6th Marine Corps District Phone: 727.432.6160 Email: Jacob.Johnson@marines.usmc.mil
    RS Columbia attends Carolina Country Music Festival

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download