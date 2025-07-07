U.S. Marines with Recruiting Sub-Station Myrtle Beach, Recruiting Station Columbia, participate in the Carolina Country Music Festival, Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, June 4-7, 2025. The Carolina Country Music Festival was a 4-Day event that consisted of live music and vendor booths. Marines utilized the pull-up bar challenge to engage with event attendees and talk to them about the Marine Corps as a career option. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Clayton Baker)
|Date Taken:
|06.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 17:13
|Photo ID:
|9169407
|VIRIN:
|250604-M-VS122-9070
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|648.72 KB
|Location:
|SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RS Columbia attends Carolina Country Music Festival [Image 3 of 3], by Cpl Clayton Baker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.