    Auburn FITLIFE Fitness Competition [Image 4 of 5]

    Auburn FITLIFE Fitness Competition

    AUBURN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    06.27.2025

    Photo by Cpl. Ruben Padilla 

    6th Marine Corps District

    Recruiting Station Montgomery supported a fitness competition hosted by FitLife gym in Auburn, AL, on June 28, 2025. The purpose of this event was to provide local awareness and develop community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ruben Padilla)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 17:18
    Photo ID: 9169400
    VIRIN: 250628-M-BT784-1031
    Resolution: 5651x3767
    Size: 15.57 MB
    Location: AUBURN, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Auburn FITLIFE Fitness Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

