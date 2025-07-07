Recruiting Station Montgomery supported a fitness competition hosted by FitLife gym in Auburn, AL, on June 28, 2025. The purpose of this event was to provide local awareness and develop community relations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ruben Padilla)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 17:18
|Photo ID:
|9169397
|VIRIN:
|250628-M-BT784-1035
|Resolution:
|5763x3842
|Size:
|10.12 MB
|Location:
|AUBURN, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Auburn FITLIFE Fitness Competition [Image 5 of 5], by Cpl Ruben Padilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.