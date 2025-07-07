NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander Rear Adm. Michael York hosted a Coffee Talk for employees Thursday, July 3, at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg (pictured) and Tuesday, July 8, at NSA Philadelphia. The informal gatherings offer an alternative to employee town halls, providing opportunities to socialize and connect with leadership and colleagues.
|Date Taken:
|07.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|07.08.2025 16:01
|Photo ID:
|9169189
|VIRIN:
|250703-O-SC076-6728
|Resolution:
|3400x2267
|Size:
|765.52 KB
|Location:
|MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coffee Talk with the NAVSUP WSS commander [Image 4 of 4], by Karissa Murdock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.