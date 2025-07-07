Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coffee Talk with the NAVSUP WSS commander [Image 1 of 4]

    MECHANICSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    07.02.2025

    Photo by Karissa Murdock 

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support

    NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support commander Rear Adm. Michael York hosted a Coffee Talk for employees Thursday, July 3, at Naval Support Activity Mechanicsburg (pictured) and Tuesday, July 8, at NSA Philadelphia. The informal gatherings offer an alternative to employee town halls, providing opportunities to socialize and connect with leadership and colleagues.

