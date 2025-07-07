Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transaction Service Center San Diego changes command [Image 3 of 5]

    Transaction Service Center San Diego changes command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens 

    MyNavy Career Center

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2025) Cmdr. Julio Peterson, second from right, assumes command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) San Diego from Cmdr. Emily Bingham, from Green Bay, Wisconsin. TSC San Diego is one of seven HR Centers of Excellence (COE) in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. TSC San Diego processes gains, losses, and military pay transactions for more than 120,000 Sailors at more than 2,576 units spread over about 2 million square miles west of the Mississippi River, Hawaii, and Alaska. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Personnel Specialist Jeremy Gorospe)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 10:42
    Photo ID: 9168584
    VIRIN: 250703-N-ZZ999-1003
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 4.03 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transaction Service Center San Diego changes command [Image 5 of 5], by LCDR John Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TSC
    mncc
    MyNavy Career Center
    Transaction Service Center
    ceremony
    change of command

