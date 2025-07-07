Transaction Service Center San Diego changes command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (July 3, 2025) Cmdr. Emily Bingham departs her change-of-command ceremony after relinquishing command of Transaction Service Center (TSC) San Diego to Cmdr. Julio Peterson. TSC San Diego is one of seven HR Centers of Excellence (COE) in the MyNavy Career Center (MNCC) enterprise. TSC San Diego processes gains, losses, and military pay transactions for more than 120,000 Sailors at more than 2,576 units spread over about 2 million square miles west of the Mississippi River, Hawaii, and Alaska. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Personnel Specialist Jeremy Gorospe)