    124th Fighter Wing Deployers Return Home [Image 8 of 16]

    124th Fighter Wing Deployers Return Home

    IDAHO, UNITED STATES

    07.08.2025

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Mercedee Wilds 

    124th Fighter Wing

    Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, reunite with their families on the flightline at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, July 8, 2025. The unit returned home following a three-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Mercedee Wilds)

    Date Taken: 07.08.2025
    Date Posted: 07.08.2025 04:40
    Photo ID: 9168263
    VIRIN: 250708-Z-YH478-1100
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 48.84 MB
    Location: IDAHO, US
    This work, 124th Fighter Wing Deployers Return Home [Image 16 of 16], by TSgt Mercedee Wilds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    124th Fighter Wing
    Idaho Air National Guard

