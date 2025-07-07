124th Fighter Wing Deployers Return Home

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airmen from the 124th Fighter Wing, Idaho Air National Guard, reunite with their families on the flightline at Gowen Field, Boise, Idaho, July 8, 2025. The unit returned home following a three-month deployment to the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by TSgt. Mercedee Wilds)