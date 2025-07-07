Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PALS 25: Opening Ceremony [Image 5 of 6]

    PALS 25: Opening Ceremony

    MANILA, PHILIPPINES

    07.07.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Roger Annoh 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific

    Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., middle, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony of the 11th iteration of the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)

    This work, PALS 25: Opening Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Roger Annoh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Manila
    PALS
    Allies and Partners
    Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium
    PALS25

