PALS 25: Opening Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Glynn, left, commander, U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific, Philippines Secretary of National Defense Gilberto Teodoro Jr., middle, and the 37th Commandant of the Philippine Marine Corps, Maj. Gen. Vicente Blanco, unfurls the Pacific Amphibious Leaders Symposium 2025 flag during the opening ceremony of the 11th iteration of PALS, Manila, Philippines, July 8, 2025. Bringing together experts and leaders from across the Indo-Pacific, PALS fosters collaboration among Allied and partner amphibious and maritime forces to share knowledge and recent operational insights. This year’s symposium hosted senior leaders from 22 participating nations who are committed to a free and open Indo-Pacific, with the objective of strengthening and developing regional relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Roger-Junior Annoh)