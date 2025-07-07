Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRF-D 25.3 holds U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force Pinning Ceremony [Image 10 of 12]

    MRF-D 25.3 holds U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force Pinning Ceremony

    ROBERTSON BARRACKS, NORTHERN TERRITORY, AUSTRALIA

    07.03.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa 

    Marine Rotational Force - Darwin

    U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd class Augusta Trainer is pinned by Chief Petty Officer Dominic Cometa, both corpsmen with Combat Logistics Battalion 1, Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 25.3, during a Fleet Marine Force pinning ceremony at Robertson Barracks, Darwin, Australia, July 3, 2025. The FMF Warfare Insignia is earned by Sailors assigned to FMF units and signifies that a Sailor has achieved a required level of excellence and proficiency with an enhanced comprehension of Marine Corps warfighting, mission effectiveness, and command survivability. MRF-D is an annual six-month rotational deployment to enhance interoperability with the Australian Defence Force and provide a forward postured crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific. Trainer is a native of Ohio and Cometa is a native of California. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Ezekieljay Correa)

    This work, MRF-D 25.3 holds U.S. Navy Fleet Marine Force Pinning Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Sgt Ezekieljay Correa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

